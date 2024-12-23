Sarah Ferguson shares exciting update as Prince Andrew feels left out

Sarah Ferguson open up she’s missing the Royal festivities.

Sarah Ferguson has broken her silence after confirming she’ll skip the Royal Family’s Christmas celebrations at Sandringham this year.

The Duchess of York and her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, have opted out of joining King Charles and the royals on Wednesday, with the Duke of York facing fresh scandal over his alleged ties to a Chinese spy.

Fergie herself played a key role in persuading Andrew to steer clear of the festive gathering.

Taking to social media, the Duchess of York shared her excitement about her latest project, saying: "It was a pleasure to record an audiobook of my new children’s title, ‘Flora and Fern: Wonder in the Woods,’ for @LBC.

Hoping it brings you and your family lots of Christmas cheer. Listen at the link below."

Her new book, published on October 10, marks the debut of the Flora and Fern series, and she seems keen to focus on spreading festive joy amid the storm brewing around her ex-husband.

Prince Andrew, who still cohabitates with Sarah despite their 1996 divorce, is under renewed scrutiny for his alleged ties to banned Chinese businessman Yang Tengbo, now revealed to have been a close confidant.

Yang, accused of espionage, has denied all claims, calling them "entirely untrue" and insisting he’s done nothing unlawful.

The scandal has cast a shadow over the Duke of York, who worked with Yang on his Pitch@Palace initiative and even welcomed him to Buckingham Palace in 2018.

While Andrew remains out of the spotlight, Sarah’s focus on her children’s book suggests she’s steering her Christmas spirit in a different direction.