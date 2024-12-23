'Sonic 3' director knew how to get Jim Carrey out of 'retirement'





Jim Carrey was fairly serious about retirement after 'Sonic 2'

Jim Carrey, who was pretty sure about retiring in 2022 after doing Sonic 2, yet again made a classic comeback to the big screens.

The actor was ‘fairly serious’ about his retirement after the second sequel of Sonic the Hedgehog, but still he returned for the third part.

Director Jeff Fowler, who only wanted Carrey to reprise the role of ‘Robotnik’ in the new installment, knew how to convince the veteran.

Fowler has admitted that he had the idea that the Mask actor won’t be able to say no to Sonic 3.

The creator was very well aware of the fact that Jim loves entertaining 'young audiences', therefore, he planned things accordingly.

While talking to Variety, Jeff added: "In my heart of hearts, I felt like if we offered Jim a fun concept and if we dangled just the right carrot, he'd come back. He loves entertaining young audiences."

The Dumb and Dumber actor addressed his return to the big screen by saying: "I came back to this universe because, first of all, I get to play a genius, which is a bit of a stretch.”

"And, you know, it’s just… I bought a lot of stuff and I need the money, frankly."

Backed by Paramount Picture, Sonic the Hegdgehog 3 is running successfully in theatres. So far, it has earned $63.4 million worldwide.