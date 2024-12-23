'Nosferatu' star Bill Skarsgård goes to extreme lengths to create voice of 'Count Orlok'

Bill Skarsgård shares his 20-minutes daily routine to practice the voice

Bill Skarsgård has done an extremely wonderful job portraying 'Count Orlok' in horror film, Nosferatu.

The Swedish actor worked hard to get the character right and perfect. Especially when it comes to the voice of vampire; Bill went to maximum lengths to get it as deep as he could.

While talking about his character, the It star admitted that he wanted his character to have an 'inhumanely deep' voice.

The Crow actor knew that his original voice does not have enough depth, therefore, he received extensive training from an opera singer.

While conversing with the cast members at a Q+A in New York, the 34-year-old opened: "That was a wonderful exploration and working with an opera singer trying to lower the voice as deep as possible and trying to be relaxed as possible as I could and I explored with it.”

“And I worked on it so much that I've built out this little routine for myself that I knew that, 'OK, my voice is great when I'm really relaxed.”

Bill revealed that he used to isolate himself for 20-minutes at a place where he could feel his voice resonate.

"So I used this 20-minute routine that I would do to be in the place where the voice was resonating and coming from me as opposed to feeling like I was putting on the voice."

Nosferatu is 2024 horror drama, written and directed by Robert Eggers. The film also star Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose in pivotal role.