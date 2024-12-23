Jennifer Lopez dubs motherhood 'hardest job' after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez dubs motherhood 'hardest job' after Ben Affleck drama

Jennifer Lopez, who is set to celebrate her first Christmas without her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, has recently revealed her hardest job in a new interview.

While conversing with Judy Robles, whom she portrays in her upcoming movie Unstoppable, the mother-of-two described motherhood as, "A blessing, challenging, and beautiful."

The Marry Me star elaborated on her stance and said it’s [motherhood] like a beautiful, challenging blessing.

Lopez, who shares her twins Emme and Max with former partner Marc Anthony, stated that she believes being a parent is the hardest job anybody could ever have, and it has been the most challenging experience in her life.

As reported by British Vogue magazine, the mother-of-two added, "That doesn’t mean it didn’t almost take me out for good?"

Lopez made these remarks during the promotional event for her newly released movie Unstoppable, without her now estranged husband, Affleck.

Before parting their ways, the Selena star and Air director worked together in the sports-action film for the last time as a happy couple.

For the unversed, in Unstoppable, Lopez portrays the character of a struggling mother of an American wrestler, Anthony Robles, while Affleck has co-produced it alongside his close pal, Matt Damon.

It is pertinent to note that the former couple is currently settling their legal matters in court.