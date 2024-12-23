Sean Diddy's daughters celebrate 'legal' birthday amid dad's bombshell allegations

Sean Diddy Combs' daughters celebrate major milestone amid father's ongoing turmoil

Sean Diddy Combs' daughters are celebrating a major milestone after their father was slapped with another bombshell lawsuit.

The notorious rapper, who was placed behind bars on the charges of sex-trafficking and racketeering in September, awaits his trial after withdrawing his request for bail.

While the music mogul's trial is scheduled for May 5, 2025, his twin daughters Jessi and D'Lila celebrated their 'legal' birthday alongside brother Christian King Combs.

Sharing a carousel of photos from their lavish birthday celebration on Instagtam, the duo offered an insight into their themed birthday party as they twinned in matching pink and black minidresses and fuzzy shoes.

Meanwhile, their 26-year-old brother took to social media to share his sisters' birthday celebrations. In photos he shared on the platform, his sisters were spotted posing together in front of balloons and a Christmas tree.

Their supportive big brother wrote in his caption: "HAPPY BDAY TO MY QUEENS @the_combs_twins !! I can't believe yall already 18! I remember the day you were born like it was yesterday!! I'm proud of you and LOVE YOU SO MUCH !!"

This comes three months after Combs, who has reportedly lost a significant amount of weight and appears greyery in jail, was arrested on serious charges.