Michelle Williams receives fanmail meant for namesake actress

Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams gets mistaken fanmail but this is not the first time

Singer Michelle Williams received the fanmail meant for the actress Michelle Williams but she does not mind it.

The 45-year-old songstress took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, December 22nd, and featured one such instance where a fan mistook her for the actress.

The former Destiny’s Child member shared a photo of letters she got, alongside some photos of the wrong Michelle Williams.

“Fan Mail,” she captioned the picture, which showed a letter addressed to Ms. Williams, and added two pictures of The Greatest Showman star.

In the following story, the Lose My Breath hitmaker wrote, “I found out that when she was on Broadway in Cabaret, she had also gotten mail with my pictures too! That makes me happy!”

This isn’t the first time the two celebrities have gotten confused with one another.

Previously, the singer explained on an Instagram live, “How come when y’all are tagging and congratulating a person, do y’all see that I’m black? “When you go to my profile, you search for the ‘Michelle Williams,’ I am black. OK? I ain’t mixed with nothing; I ain’t mixed with Persian, Russian, I am black.”

The Venom actress has also discussed the mix ups before. In a 2018 interview with Huffpost, Williams joked about the fact that Google’s search function would show her photo when someone searched “destiny’s child five members.”

The actress shared that she too takes it all in good fun, as she quipped, “It gets me one step closer to Beyoncé, so I’m pretty good with it. Now I’ll have an ice breaker if I ever get to meet Beyoncé. I’ll talk to her about the old days of Destiny’s Child. So thank you because I’ll obviously be tongue-tied if and when that ever happens, and now I’ll know exactly what to say.”