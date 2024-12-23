Gracie Abram makes rare comments about rising popularity: 'it’s really sweet'

Taylor Swift’s close pal and rising singer, Gracie Abrams, is her parent's favourite.

In conversation with Nylon magazine, the 25-year-old singer shared that her parents are extremely proud of her and acknowledge her growing success.

Gracie, who performed at Taylor’s 49 Eras shows, has disclosed her parent’s reaction towards her rising popularity she said, "They’re like, ‘What in the world?"

"But it’s really sweet," the Close To You hitmaker added.

For the unversed, Gracie is the daughter of the renowned filmmaker and composer, J.J. Abrams and Irish actress, Katie McGrath.

Despite having a powerful connection in Hollywood, Gracie proved her stardom is not dependent on her parents.

According to the Grammy-nominated singer, her mother is the "toughest person for her and not a softie."

However, Gracie confessed that Katie is only a challenging parent but, "The way that she treats people is how I want to treat people, and for me to see her be that way towards this community that cares so much about the music."

On the professional front, the Mess It Up crooner is currently promoting her second studio album titled The Secret of Us, which she released in June 2021.