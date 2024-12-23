Kim Kardashian recreates ‘breaking the internet’ look after a decade

Kim Kardashian pays homage to her viral look from 10 years ago

Kim Kardashian went for a nostalgic look at Skims Christmas party as she recreated a photo from a decade ago.

The 44-year-old socialite took to Instagram on Saturday, December 22nd, and shared pictures of herself wearing a red leather dress.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was pictured posing against a matching background, with a glass of red wine.

Kim looked at the camera with a big smile as she recreated the Paper magazine cover from 2014, which went viral all over the internet.

The media personality accessorised her leather dress with a dainty necklace and styled her hair in voluminous waves.

Kim could be seen wearing a boot on one of her feet, while she sported a see-through nylon mule on the other.

The picture also showed a scooter in the background, which the beauty mogul is using these days to aid her in walking, after she recently broke her foot in an accidental injury.

Back in 2014, Kim wore a similar black leather dress that flattered her figure, for the magazine’s viral photoshoot.

The photoshoot came after the Skims founder had recently lose her postpartum weight after welcoming baby North.