Blake Lively misses SNL Season 50 hosting gig due to THIS reason

Blake Lively blames Justin Baldoni for refusing SNL hosting gig

Blake Lively has explained why she missed hosting Saturday Night Live Season 50 opener.

In Blake’s filing against It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, The Shallows actress revealed she didn’t accepting hosting SNL gig because of Justin’s smear campaign.

“The effects on Ms. Lively’s professional life were immediate and substantial,” read the statement.

It said, “Given the ongoing nature of the campaign and the associated negative public sentiment, Ms. Lively did not believe she could proceed with public appearances or events without being forced to openly discuss what happened on set.”

The complaint added, “Ms. Lively cancelled a critical Target corporate event for her hair care company, and she backed out of her scheduled role to host the premiere episode of the 50th anniversary season of ‘Saturday Night Live’ in September 2024.”

The Green Lantern actress alleged that Justin complained about her weight, discussed about her sex life in indecent ways and even pushed her to talk about her religious beliefs.

Meanwhile, the complaint also included screenshots of texts and emails between Blake, Justin and his team.

They added that if any of the "problems between the It Ends with Us co-stars became public, they would launch a campaign to smear" the actress name.