Prince Andrew leaves Windsor as King Charles set to make big decision

Prince Andrew finally broke his cover as the royal family gathered at Sandringham Castle to commence their annual tradition for the holidays.

The Duke of York, who was ousted from the upcoming family reunion, was seen leaving Windsor Castle as his fate is set to be up for discussion during a major royal meeting.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s father was heading for a Sunday afternoon walk alone while the King Charles was welcomed to a crowd of well-wishers during his trip to the St Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk, England, via The Sun.

The disgraced duke made his appearance after he was forced to “uninvite” himself from the royal Christmas following his latest scandal surrounding the alleged ‘Chinese spy’.

King Charles was reportedly briefed about the ‘national security’ issue after it was revealed that Andrew had invited the alleged spy to royal residences including Buckingham Palace, St James’s Palace and Windsor Castle on several occasions.

It is believed that the senior members of the royal family will be sitting down for a Sandringham Summit following their Christmas break to discuss the agenda for next year.

The issue of Prince Andrew and his future in the family amid his ongoing investigation will also come up as King Charles and Prince William hatch a plan going forward.