Blake Lively’s brother-in-law slams critics after Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively's brother-in-law speaks up against Justin Baldoni after lawsuit

Blake Lively’s brother-in-law Bart Johnson was quick to come forward in support of his sister-in-law after she accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment.

The 54-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday, December 21st, and wrote in the comments section of The New York Times, “Her complaints were filed during the filming. On record. Long before the public conflict. The cast unfollowed him for a reason. Read this article before spiting [sic] ignorance.”

The High School Musical star continued, “His PR team was stellar. Gross and disgusting but highly effective. Read the article, their text message exchanges and his PR campaign strategy to bury her by any means necessary. No one is without [sic] faults. But the public got played.”

Johnson acknowledged that “of course mistakes were made” noting Lively’s many duties, including being a mom of four to her and husband Ryan Reynolds’ children.

“But just IMAGINE being a stay at home mom raising 4 kids, married to the busiest man in Hollywood and at the same time being a girl boss running multiple companies while writing, producing, running non profits and working 16+ hour days from home so you can be with your kids.”

“Launching 2 new businesses you been working on / developing for many years (launch scheduled by distributors, not you, btw) all while getting attacked by a VERY expensive PR smear campaign because you filed a sexual harassment claim for the very film you have to go out and promote with just the right tone or you get cooked!?”

The brother-in-law claimed that it seems Lively is “doing a hell of a job to me and trying to do good things for the right reasons.”

“But yeah let’s post from our couch how much we hate her for making mistakes,” he slammed the critics.

In another comment, Johnson added, “She’s my hero as is any woman charging it like this. You’re free to define it as you wish, but that’s on you.”