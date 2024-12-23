Denzel Washington gets baptized 'week' before turning 70

Denzel Washington gets baptized

Denzel Washington is being grateful to god.

The Hollywood star marked a significant milestone in his personal and spiritual journey on Saturday, Dec. 21, when he was baptized and received a minister license.

The ceremony took place at the Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ in Harlem, New York City, and was live-streamed by the First Jurisdiction Church of God in Christ Eastern New York.

The 69-year-old Gladiator II star, dressed casually in a gray T-shirt and black sweatpants, embraced his faith during the heartfelt service, just days before his 70th birthday.

“In one week, I turn 70,” Washington shared with the congregation, according to Archbishop Christopher Bryant, as reported by Page Six.

“It took a while, but I’m here.” He added, “If [God] can do this for me, there’s nothing He can’t do for you. The sky literally is the limit.”

Washington’s wife, Pauletta Washington, was present for the special occasion and spoke tearfully about her husband’s faith journey and its impact on their family.

“Forty-six years later, here I’m still standing next to him as only God will have it,” Pauletta said.

“So I’m very proud of you. You are the head of our house, and you have set a great example for our children, who are now adult children who know the difference because we have shown them the difference.”

The ceremony included Washington’s full immersion in baptismal water, after which he posed for photos with his minister license and certificate of baptism.

This spiritual milestone comes just weeks after Washington reflected on his faith in a Nov. 19 essay for Esquire. He spoke candidly about religion in Hollywood, describing it as “unfashionable.”