Kjersti Flaa denies involvement in Justin Baldoni’s smear campaign against Blake Lively

Journalist Kjersti Flaa denies smear campaign rumours against Blake Lively

Journalist Kjersti Flaa is not against Blake Lively this time.

The journalist has publicly refuted claims that she was involved in Justin Baldoni’s alleged smear campaign against the actress. The denial comes after a resurfaced 2016 interview of Flaa with Lively gained traction online.

“I have nothing to do [with] it. I would never take part in anything like that. That is such an insult to me,” Flaa stated in a video shared on Threads on Saturday.

“I don’t want a part of this. I posted a video [showing] how Blake Lively was behaving in my interview and that’s it.”

Flaa’s remarks addressed allegations stemming from a complaint Lively, 37, filed against Baldoni, 40, in which she accused the actor of sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us and orchestrating a campaign to damage her reputation.

The journalist expressed her shock over the allegations, saying, “I was shocked and appalled when I read the bombshell complaint.”

Flaa also uploaded a YouTube video to further clarify her position after being mentioned in a New York Times article about Lively’s complaint.

She claimed it was a “coincidence” that she reposted the 2016 interview, which featured Lively and her Café Society co-star Parker Posey, around the time the movie adaptation of It Ends With Us was released in August.

“I posted the video after I had seen the movie. … I didn’t like it,” she explained.

“I had a bad experience with Blake Lively, and at that time I was like, ‘I’ve kind of had enough of Hollywood,’ so I wasn’t that afraid of being canceled anymore, so I decided to post the video.”

Flaa described her 2016 interview experience as “uncomfortable,” noting that Lively commented on her “little bump” and appeared dismissive throughout the session.

The controversy follows Lively’s legal complaint against Baldoni, which accuses him of inappropriate behavior on the set of It Ends With Us, a film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel.

According to the complaint, Baldoni allegedly showed Lively nude photos, discussed his past struggles with porn addiction, and made comments about the cast and crew’s genitalia.

In response, Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, dismissed the allegations as “completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media.”

“These claims are completely false,” Freedman told Page Six. “It is shameful that Ms. Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations.”