Britney Spears is 'so damn sick' of 'mean' comments disguised as 'concern'

The Princess of Pop is dealing with 'severe sadness' because of online hate

Britney Spears is revealing the emotional toll online criticism has taken on her, especially regarding her beloved Instagram dance videos.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, December 20, the Princes of Pop admitted to feeling "severe sadness" after receiving mean comments, specifically about her dancing clips.

"I took the video of myself dancing down because so many people said so many mean things… if they only knew how severe my sadness is," Spears, 42, wrote, alongside a series of personal photos, including a snap of her on the beach.

She described the moment as a "f**king miracle" that she even managed to dance, given her emotional state.

Spears went on to share how a recent vacation helped lift her spirits. Although she was initially too “sad” to enjoy it, seeing the ocean and relaxing in her hotel changed her mood. But even in this calm, the Toxic hitmaker found herself disappointed by the hate she encountered online.

"I'm so damn sick of people saying they are concerned," she added. "If you don’t like the way I move, f**k off and don’t watch it!!!"

Spears has clapped back at critics in the past, including Ozzy Osbourne and Abby Lee Miller, both of whom have mocked her dance videos.

She remains unapologetic about expressing herself through her movement, telling haters to "go read a f**king book" if they can't handle it.