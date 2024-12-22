Journalist speaks out on Justin Baldoni’s alleged attack on Blake Lively

A Norwegian journalist has recently strongly denied being involved in smear campaign against actress Blake Lively, which is linked to actor Justin Baldoni.

Kjersti Flaa, the entertainment journalist, was accused of spreading false and damaging rumours about the It Ends with Us star.

The entertainer's denial comes right after New York Times article, which claimed that Justin and his team tried to hurt Blake's reputation.

However, the heated controversy began when the journalist reposted 2016 interview with the actress where Blake showed a very strong reaction to a remark about her 'baby bump.'

Kjersti captioned the video: "The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job," which drew fresh backlash online.

The New York Times article hinted that there are some possibilities which can be linked between the journalist's actions.

She posted a video on her threads account in a response and said, "I see things are starting to snowball, and people think I had something to do with this."

She went on saying: "I had nothing to do with it. When I read the text messages between Justin Baldoni’s PR team, I was as shocked and appalled as everyone else."

"I showed how Blake Lively behaved in my interview, and that’s it," She clarified.