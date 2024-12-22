What’s captivating Dolly Parton’s attention lately?

Dolly Parton, queen of country music who is best known for her love of fashion, recently opened up about what she wants for Christmas.

The 78-year-old singer has been spotted collecting bags and baskets, sparking curiosity among her fans and family. She shared that she’s actually pretty easy to shop for because she doesn’t have any expensive tastes.

Instead of flashy and high-end jewellery, the Rockin' Years star prefers something fun and quirky to add in her collection.

During her recent chitchat with Britain's Closer Magazine, the singer revealed: "People ask me, ‘What do you give somebody that has everything?’ And I say, ‘Something to put it in!"

"So I’m big on tote bags and baskets, and I love costume jewellery and colourful, cheap stuff," she added.

Dolly continued revealing, "I’m the easiest person in the world to buy for, because I don’t really wear fine jewellery."

"I like dressing up and wearing jewellery that matches my costumes. And so I’m actually fun and easy to buy for."

However, Dolly Parton said she’d be just as happy without any gifts, as long as she’s surrounded by the people she loves.