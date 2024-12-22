Chris Martin believes 'Coldplay' needs to hear some 'criticism'

Chris Martin knows that 'Coldplay' has 'haters'

Popular rock band Coldplay does not only have fans, but also have a lot of haters who leave no occasion to criticize them.

Recently, frontman Chris Martin addressed the band’s handling with such hate.

According to the Fix You singer, the band needs to hear some criticism sporadically.

During his conversation with the Rolling Stone for their January 2025 cover interview, Chris opened that it would have been weird 'if we all lived in a world where everyone had to like the same things.'

The 47-year-old knows that Coldplay is an easy and safe targets for haters.

“We are four white, middle-class men from England. We deserve to take some shit for what our people have done. There’s a reason we get to play all around the world, and part of it is not necessarily very healthy.”

On a personal level, Martin further believes, “There aren’t that many [groups] that get to champion that philosophy to that many people. So we do it.”

“And I need to hear that too. So that I don’t give up and just become bitter and twisted and hidden away and hate everybody. I don’t want to do that, but it’s so tempting”, added A Sky Full of Stars vocalist.

Renowned English band formed in 1997 has impressed the world with their extremely soulful music and vibrant performances. Coldplay has been breaking records and setting new ones ever since its inception.

Their latest 'Moon of the Spheres' tour has set a new record as the band sold the most numbers of tickets than any other tour in history.