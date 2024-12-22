Princess Charlotte supports Prince Louis in sweet moment at Royal Carol Concert

The candid image captures Louis looking up at his sister Charlotte with admiration

A newly released photograph from the Prince and Princess of Wales highlights a sweet moment between Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the recent Together at Christmas Carol Concert at Westminster Abbey.

The candid image captures six-year-old Louis looking up at his nine-year-old sister Charlotte with admiration as they hold their candles during the festive service.

Charlotte, in turn, gazes back at her younger brother, offering a reassuring presence. Behind them, their elder sibling, Prince George, 11, can be seen attentively following the proceedings.

The touching scene unfolded during the fourth annual Christmas concert, led by the Princess of Wales earlier this month.

Charlotte demonstrated her role as a caring older sister when she helped Louis light his candle, a gesture that underscored their close bond during the event.

Prince Louis also shared tender moments with his mother, the Princess of Wales. The youngest royal was seen inching closer to Kate throughout the evening, seeking her comforting presence amid the formalities of the occasion.

Kate, ever the attentive mother, ensured Louis felt at ease, frequently smiling at him and gently guiding him with a supportive hand.

As the family departed the cathedral, the Princess of Wales was spotted walking alongside her youngest child, her affection for him evident.



Despite the spotlight from cameras and onlookers, the Wales children appeared calm and composed, showcasing their growing confidence in public appearances.

This festive evening offered a rare glimpse into the strong family bond and nurturing relationships within the Wales household, making it a cherished moment of the holiday season.