Blake Lively reveals A-lister's influence on Justin Baldoni amid legal battle

Blake Lively exposes A-lister behind Justin Baldoni's campaign amid legal battle

New shocking details have emerged over Blake Lively's bombshell lawsuit against It Ends With Us co-producer and co-star Justin Baldoni.

The 37-year-old actress, who portrayed the role of Lily Bloom in the adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel of the same name, has accused Orange Is The New Black star of unwanted kissing, watching her unclothed, as well as running a smear campaign against her.

In her lawsuit, Lively also cited Hailey Bieber as inspiration for an alleged takedown of the actress.

In response to her shocking claims, Baldoni's team has branded the Gossip Girl star 'shameful,' suggesting that it was just a desperate attempt to rehab her own reputation.

Meanwhile, Blake's team suggested otherwise. They claimed that it was Baldoni who tried to sabotage her image in the industry.

Following months of rumours about a fall-out between the leading stars, Blake has finally stepped forward with shocking claims against her co-producer.

Blake said that Baldoni's alleged behaviour caused her to have 'severe emotional distress'.

For the unversed, the film first premiered on August 9, dividing the internet with speculation surrounding the backstage drama.