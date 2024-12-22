Liam Payne's death investigation exposes heartbreaking farewell

Liam Payne's death investigation uncovers detail about his emotional tribute

Liam Payne's death investigation has uncovered another detail about the late singer's activities in the days leading up to his tragic passing.

The One Direction former member, who plunged to death from the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, has garnered attention from fans all over the world and recent details open another can of worms.

Liam, 31, recorded his final song Closer To You just weeks before his passing.

According to a latest revelation, the former X Factor contestant wanted to pay homage to supermodel Naomi Campbell with his final track.

Payne previously shelved the project and had almost forgotten about it until earlier this year, when he finally decided to complete it.

A source close to the development revealed, “Liam and Naomi dated for three or four months and, like all things with Liam, he took it very seriously.

“He was an emotional guy. They didn’t have a big bust-up, it was more that they realized their relationship couldn’t last long-term because they were both juggling careers and traveling a lot.”

Despite their romantic fall-out, the two remained on good terms.