Rob Kardashian wants to live his life out of spotlight: Here’s why

Rob Kardashian 'terrified' of being out in the public: Source

Rob Kardashian feels content for living his life out of the limelight.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly that Rob “is now terrified of being out in public and getting recognised or photographed”.

The source revealed that Rob’s sister Khloé Kardashian wants to “take the kids out anywhere, 99 percent of the time Rob refuses to go”.

Rob often “drives in blacked-out cars” and even wears disguises when he had to leave his place, according to an insider.

The source claimed, “He’s truly paranoid.”

Another source told the outlet that even though he’s scared of being in the limelight, he lives only for his little girl, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna.

“She’s the absolute centre of his world, and he spends most of his time with her either at his house or over at Khloé's,” said an insider

However, the source noted, “When he doesn’t have Dream, his days are pretty much just spent at his home with a few close friends who come over to play video games, eat pizza and just hang out in the safety of his compound.”

The insider revealed that Rob “does still have a bit of a love life,” but “any woman that wants to see him has to come to him, because he almost never goes anywhere”.

Meanwhile, Rob’s family expressed their concerns over living his life this way.

“It’s no way to live his life, they worry that he’s become so agoraphobic and completely shut off from the outside world,” added an insider.