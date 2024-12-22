Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper take relationship to next level with THIS gesture

Gigi Hadid proves she's all in for Bradley Cooper with heartwarming gesture

Gigi Hadid is extending her support for her longtime boyfriend Bradley Cooper in New York City, making their relationship a ‘big priority.’

The Victoria’s Secret supermodel, who has been dating the A Star Is Born actor since October 2023, was snapped leaving Cooper’s house after supporting his latest business venture.

On Saturday, December 21, the 29-year-old model sported a black puffer jacket as she preferred to pair her jeans with a beanie and tan winter boots.

This follows her endorsement of her 49-year-old boyfriend's new sandwich shop, Danny & Coop's Cheesesteaks, which she promoted via Instagram Story.

Hadid’s outing and her support for Danny & Coop’s just proves that the vet is indeed in ‘love’ with The Hangover star and “their relationship is a big priority for her.”

According to a source close to the couple, the mother-of-one, who shares her four-year-old daughter Khai with former One Direction member, is adamant to prioritize their children from previous relationships.

The insider exclusively opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the lovebirds' romantic interests, noting, “Gigi is in love with Bradley, and they’re very happy together. Their relationship is a big priority for her.

“Gigi and Bradley are both committed parents, and they have connected deeply about this. They have a strong bond with their daughters and they are at the forefront of everything they do.”

For the unversed, Cooper shares his daughter Lea De Seine with the Russian model Irina Shayk.