Ryan Reynolds cuts off Justin Baldoni from social media ahead of lawsuit

Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment in new lawsuit

Blake Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds stands by her accusations as he had blocked Justin Baldoni months before the lawsuit.

The 48-year-old actor cut the It Ends With Us star and his production company off from his social media back in May, as per a new report.

According to text message exchanges obtained by Page Six, the Deadpool star blocked Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios on Instagram.

Baldoni had allegedly noticed the subtle snub and was worried about the optics if Lively did the same ahead of the movie release.

“We should have a plan for IF she does the same when [the] movie comes out, Just want you guys to have a plan. Plans make me feel more at ease,” the 40-year-old allegedly texted his publicist.

However, it appears that his It Ends With Us co-star did not block her as he still follows her on Instagram but she does not follow him back.

This comes after Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni accusing him of sexual harassment on Friday, December 22nd, months after their movie, It Ends With Us, debuted amid rumors of a feud between the pair.

The Gossip Girl alum‘s complaint accuses Baldoni of disturbing behavior that allegedly caused her to feel so uncomfortable she set up an “all-hands” meeting during filming.