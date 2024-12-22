Blake Lively gets revenge on Justin Baldoni with 'shocking' trailer ban

Blake Lively slaps Justin Baldoni with bombshell lawsuit

Blake Lively is not holding back details as she files a bombshell lawsuit against the co-producer of It Ends With Us over sexual harassment allegations.

The actress, who portrayed the groundbreaking role of Lily Bloom in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel of the same name, recently took a step forward and proceeded with legal action against her co-star.

In the lawsuit, the Gossip Girl star accused Baldoni of creating a toxic environment on the set of their film and sexually harassing her in between the scenes.

In the documents obtained by the court, the actress' team alleged that an 'all hands' meeting was held on January 4, "to address the hostile work environment that had nearly derailed production of the Film."

During the meeting, all the attendees vouched for 'inappropriate conduct' by Baldoni and Jamey Heath, the CEO of Wayfarer Studios.

The duo was liable to follow court orders restricting them from the following activities: "No more entering, attempting to enter, interrupting, pressuring or asking BL to enter her trailer or the makeup trailer by Mr Heath or Mr Baldoni while she is nude, for any reason."

It further suggested, "All actors participating with BL in intimate scenes involving her being in any state of nudity or simulated nudity must be classified as active, working actors, not "friends" of the director or producers, and must be pre-approved by BL."

The lawsuit also documented instances of derogatory behavior by Baldoni, who allegedly showed Lively nude videos and images of other women. In addition, he openly discussed his porn addiction with her.

This comes on the heels of the drama surrounding It Ends With Us. Previously, Lively was accused of mishandling domestic violence during the promotions of the film and this just adds fuel to the fire.