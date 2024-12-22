Sadie Sink pens heartfelt note to ‘Stranger Things’ cast following wrap-up

Sadie Sink shares an emotional message as 'Stranger Things' filming wraps

Sadie Sink, who plays Max Mayfield in Stranger Things, shared an emotional message as the shoot for the final season wrapped.

The Whale star shared a sweet carousel post on Instagram, which included some behind the scenes from the show with her castmates.

“That’s a series wrap on Stranger Things. This show, character, and every person involved made me who I am,” she wrote. “It gave me the most amazing childhood. It brought me to my best friends.”

Sadie added, “Saying goodbye is so painful, but I leave with memories and love to last a lifetime. I’m eternally grateful.”

Her co-star Noah Schnapp commented on the post conveying his deep gratitude. “Thank you for all the years of laughter and unforgettable memories. I’m so honoured to know you and endlessly proud of you every single day [heart emoji].”

The rest of the cast members also bid a teary farewell including Millie Bobby Brown.

The Damsel actress expressed her admiration for the crew, saying that she was “nowhere ready to leave them” and will “forever carry the memories and bonds” they have created together.

The Netflix show, which went onto become a critically acclaimed TV series and garnered massive views since its first season in 2015, will premiere its final season in 2025.