Chad Michael Murray admits struggling with 'who's who' on 'Freakier Friday'

Chad Michael Murray had to brush up on his homework while filming Freakier Friday.

The 43-year-old actor, who played Lindsay Lohan’s love interest in the original 2003 cult classic, shared during a fan Q&A at Christmas Con 2024 in Edison, N.J., on December 15, that the sequel’s body-swapping chaos sometimes left him scratching his head.

“There [were] moments where I’m sitting there going, ‘Okay, who’s who?’” Murray confessed, per People magazine. “I was really focused. I had to do my homework, like, a lot, and then I’d still get it wrong,” he added with a laugh, reflecting on the challenges of navigating the mind-bending plot.

Despite the confusion, the One Tree Hill star described the experience of reuniting with his Freaky Friday costar Lindsay Lohan after over two decades as “awesome” and likened it to “a high school reunion.”

He noted, “It felt like no time had passed, and yet we had entire lives in between.”

The sequel brings back fan-favourite characters, including Lohan as Anna Coleman, Jamie Lee Curtis as her mother Tess, and Murray reprising his role as Jake. Original cast members like Mark Harmon and Christina Vidal Mitchell are set to return, alongside new faces Julia Butters, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Directed by Nisha Ganatra, Freakier Friday will see Lohan and Curtis' characters switching bodies with two teenage girls. The film is slated to hit theatres on August 8, 2025.