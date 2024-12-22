Sarah Ferguson 'in trouble' as shocking secrets set to unveil in 2025

Sarah Ferguson 'in trouble' as shocking secrets set to unveil

Sarah Ferguson received a serious warning, which might spoil his relationship with the royal family.

In conversation with The Sun, royal biographer Andrew Lownie claimed that he is going to reveal the "real side" of the Duchess of York in his book, which will be published in 2025.

He said, "My biography is a joint biography of him (Prince Andrew) and Sarah Ferguson and I think our perceptions of Ferguson may change after the book is published."

The royal expert said, "I would put her up there as a joint villain."

The host of the program, Matt Wilkinson started praising the Duchess as she is raising awareness about cancer despite battling the disease herself. He also pointed out that she maintained a positive public image through her work.

However, Andrew questioned the authenticity of her public persona. He stated, "That's the impression that she gives, but I think what she presents in public and in reality is very different."

It is important to note that these comments came amid the ongoing drama caused by Sarah's ex-husband Prince Andrew's spy scandal.

As a result of this controversy, the Duke and Duchess of York pulled out from the royal family's Christmas celebrations at Sandringham.