Blake Lively gets support from Colleen Hover after filing Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Colleen Hover supports Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni Lawsuit

Blake Lively received support from It Ends with Us author Colleen Hover after her bold step against co-star Justin Baldoni, on December 20th.

Just a day after Lively filed a sexual harassment case, Hover took to her Instagram to praise the Gossip Girl alum.

"Blake Lively you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met," she wrote in her IG Story. "Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt."

The story also had a link attached to a New York Times article about the lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, Lively demanded that there be no more display of nude videos and images, and mention of Baldoni’s previous explicit addictions in front of her.

The lawsuit also stated that Lively demanded to put a stop on inappropriate behaviour and conversations in front of her regarding sexual experiences, references to cast and crew’s private matters and discussions about her dead father.

In a statement to The New York Times, Lively said, “I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted.”

The rift between the two co-stars was observed previously this year, when they did not do press junket for the film together ahead of its release in August, 2024.