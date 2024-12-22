Ralph Fiennes reveals his struggles while filming with Jennifer Lopez

Ralph Fiennes, who is best known for his powerful performances, recently opened up about his overwhelmed experience while filming Maid in Manhattan.

The actor revealed that during the shoot, he 'felt lost' at many times as he struggled to find his footing in the role that was different from his previous characters.

Ralph, who starred alongside with Jennifer Lopez back in the 2002 rom-com, admitted that he felt bit uncomfortable at the time because he wasn't kind of familiar with American politics.

During his interview with PEOPLE, the star shared: "It was rom-com writing. It was light."

"[But] I think I felt a little bit at sea sometimes. [I wondered] ‘Now, who is this Republican senator?’ My antennae for things American - I think - got better since. But then I think I was kind sometimes a little bit lost," he continued.

Natasha Richardson, who passed away tragically in an accident in 2009 when she was just 45 years old, also appeared in the film.

However, Ralph still keeps the memories closer to his heart as he cherish the experience of working with the talented actress.

"I was friends with Natasha. And it was incredibly devastating to all of her friends and - of course - to her family that she died so tragically and so young. I have a lot of happy memories of spending time with Natasha and [her husband] Liam [Neeson]," Ralph added.