Taylor Swift makes $250,000 donation to Kansas City Education Centre

Taylor Swift makes generous donation for children's education

Taylor Swift is giving children a gift for Christmas by donating to the educational centre in Kansas City.

The 35-year-old pop superstar showed her generosity by giving $250,000 dollars to Operation Breakthrough, which her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, has also supported.

The organisation took to X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday, December 21st, and thanked the Anti-Hero hitmaker for her donation in a video for “making our holiday season shine even brighter.”

“Your kindness and thoughtful 250K donation means the world to our children and families,” they wrote in the video’s caption.

The sweet video began with a little girl saying, “Thank you, Taylor!” while making a heart with her hands. It then cut to a shot of Lego toys being placed in the shape of Swift’s face on a white piece of paper and a child holding a sign that said, “Thank you.”

The tribute included other children and teens as well who all thanked Swift, including a boy wearing a red Kansas City Chiefs hat who said, “Thank you Taylor, we all love you.” The video ended with one little girl thanking Swift for “making all of our wildest dreams come true.”

The charity is famously a favorite of the Chiefs tight end, and it shared some statistics from his work with Operation Breakthrough earlier this month, including the achievement that they were able to serve 400 students annually thanks to donations from him and others.

They also went on to state that they opened up 10 labs and taught nearly two dozen industry skills to students.

This comes after the 14-time-Grammy winner arrived at Arrowhead stadium in Kansas City, to support the athlete on the field as he plays against Houston Texans on Saturday.