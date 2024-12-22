King Charles faces pressure amid Prince Andrew's spy scandal, Christmas absence

Duke is expected to spend the festive season at Royal Lodge

King Charles is under increasing pressure as the controversy surrounding his brother Prince Andrew intensifies, according to a royal commentator speaking on GB News.

Prince Andrew, who stepped back from royal duties five years ago, will not join the Royal Family for Christmas in 2024 due to his involvement in the ongoing "Chinese spy" scandal.

Allegations have surfaced about his former associate, Yang Tengbo, who was reportedly a close confidante of the Duke and is now banned from the UK on suspicion of espionage.

While Yang has denied the allegations, Prince Andrew has publicly stated that he severed ties with Yang after the Government raised concerns.

As a result, the Duke is expected to spend the festive season at Royal Lodge in Windsor with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, rather than at Sandringham with the rest of the royal family.

King Charles had previously encouraged Andrew to vacate the property due to its costly security requirements. Despite this, Prince Andrew managed to secure the necessary funds to remain at Royal Lodge, though questions have been raised about the source of the money.

With the ongoing scandal surrounding his brother, King Charles is facing increased scrutiny as the monarchy seeks to avoid any further disruptions to its reputation.