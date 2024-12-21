King Charles, Prince William, Harry share hidden messages ahead of Christmas

King Charles, Prince William, Harry share hidden messages

It seems to be a tradition of the royal family to send a hidden message in the Christmas card.

This year's cards from King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton show them looking relaxed and maybe relieved. The pictures on their cards explained personal significance as they tried to send a message to loved ones.

Harry and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, have also followed the decades-old tradition to send an important message by sharing the card, giving a glimpse into their new life with their children in the US.

King Charles and Queen Camilla's card had a very personal connection. The photo was taken after the cancer-stricken monarch was given the green light by his medical team that he was well enough to return to public duties.

The same pictures, with images full of spring rebirth, were also used for the official announcement that the King had made sufficient progress with his treatment to go back to public events.

Prince and Princess of Wales also delighted fans as they released the Christmas card with their three children.

Prince William and Princess Catherine's cards have used more informal pictures in recent years. It kept the same relaxed style, but it had a very poignant significance.

The photo was a still shot from the video that was shared by the couple to announce that Kate Middleton had completed her chemotherapy treatment.

It was a strikingly different style of royal communication, unashamedly about love and togetherness - and they've used it again for the Christmas card.

Prince Harry and Meghan have given their own twist to royal cards. They've added some glitz, so that it has the feel of film credits as much as a season's greeting.