Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni after 'It Ends with Us' controversy

Blake Lively files harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni after 'It Ends with Us' controversy

Blake Lively, who previously complained of "hostile work environment" on the set of It Ends with Us, because of co-star and director Justin Baldoni, has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him.

According to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Baldoni’s alleged behavior caused Lively, 37, “severe emotional distress.”

The lawsuit alleged that there was a meeting conducted to address Lively’s claims that there was a “hostile work environment” on set. The meeting was attended by numerous people, including her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Some of her demands that were addressed included “no more showing nude videos or images of women to Blake, no more mention of Baldoni’s alleged previous ‘pornography addiction,’ no more discussions about sexual conquests in front of Blake and others, no further mentions of cast and crew’s genitalia, no more inquiries about Blake’s weight, and no further mention of Blake’s dead father.”

The lawsuit also demanded that there be “no more adding of sex scenes, oral sex or on camera climaxing by BL outside the scope of the script BL approved when signing onto the project.”

The outlet reported that Lively’s demands were approved by the studio, Sony Pictures, and added that there was a “huge conflict” over how the movie should be marketed.

However, Lively claims that Baldoni, 40, allegedly conducted a “social manipulation” campaign to “destroy” Lively’s reputation.

According to the outlet, the lawsuit included texts from Baldoni’s publicist to the studio publicist, which allegedly state that Baldoni “wants to feel like [Lively] can be buried” and “We can’t write we will destroy her.”