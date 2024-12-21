Prince Andrew gets a Royal roasting for corgi duty

Prince Andrew accused of throwing Royal tantrum over corgis, sparks scathing rebuke from Charles Rae.

In a fiery GB News rant, the royal commentator accused the Duke of York of acting like a "spoiled brat" after reports surfaced that he’d been "sulking" and refusing to walk the Queen’s beloved corgis.

Instead, Andrew’s apparently delegating the task to palace staff, leaving the royal pets’ daily strolls to others.

Rae didn’t hold back, calling the Duke’s behaviour "absolutely ridiculous," especially given that Andrew shares custody of the pups, Muick and Sandy, with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson at the Royal Lodge.

Looks like these corgis might be getting more royal treatment than their owner.

"This is absolutely ridiculous," he exclaimed, adding, "Andrew is very much on Santa's naughty list, acting like a spoiled brat who's thrown his toys out of the pram!" he made it clear: "There’s no metaphorically kicking the corgis. It’s ridiculous."

As if that wasn’t enough, Rae pointed out Andrew’s five other dogs, implying the Duke wasn’t doing much in the way of dog-walking.

"I’m not suggesting that Fergie is doing all the walking," he quipped, "but it’s tradition for royal flunkies to handle such duties."

the commentator also noted the irony in Andrew’s situation: "He’s got no purpose in life anymore," adding that, from what he’d gathered, the Duke spends his days sulking on the sofa.