Beatrice, Eugenie’s Christmas plans not impacted by Prince Andrew's spy controversy

Despite a challenging year for the Royal Family, marked by unprecedented turmoil, recent days have brought yet more controversy following revelations about the Duke of York’s association with an alleged Chinese spy.

The Prince's involvement in the scandal led him to withdraw from the Christmas Day church walk at Sandringham.

However, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are determined to maintain their holiday traditions unaffected by the public attention, a leading royal expert points out.

Speaking to OK!, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond explains: "I think Fergie’s fierce loyalty has certainly rubbed off on the girls. They love their father and it has been incredibly hard for them to see him disgraced for so long. "

With the news that both Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are expected to spend the festive season with their respective in-laws, Jennie adds: "I think they will be worried about how beaten down he probably feels and they will be very protective of him.

She adds, “This new development will likely weigh heavily on them, but they are committed to standing by him and offering their strength and support.”

As Christmas nears, reports indicate that both Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, will not be joining the rest of the family at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.