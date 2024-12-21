'James Bond' future seems unclear as creative conflict emerges between makers

A new James Bond film, which was supposedly in works, has been delayed for an unknown period.
The main reason that surfaced online suggests that some creative differences have emerged between producer Barbara Broccoli and distributor Amazon Studios.
The entertainment company got the rights of the film series in 2021.
As per the latest reports of The Wall Street Journal, Amazon ‘decayed relationship’ with the producer after they exchanged ideas for the new entry of the '007'.
Reportedly, the production company wants the new James Bond film to be 'Marvel-style', while also having the intentions to expand the franchise with spin offs.
Meanwhile, Barbara does not really agree to the idea. According to the sources, she has told her close pals secretly that Amazon are ‘f****** idiots’.
Amid these edgy relationships, there seems to be an uncertainty of when the new '007' film will come out.
The last film of the franchise No Time To Die came out in September 2021. The film marks as the departure of Daniel Craig from the series for good.
