Holly Willoughby opens up about her fears amid Stephen Mulhern’s health crisis

Holly Willoughby is facing a tough time after her close friend and co-host Stephen Mulhern experienced a serious health scare.



The 43-year-old presenter is not only concerned for Stephen’s well-being but is also anxious about the possibility of hosting Dancing On Ice solo if he is unable to return.



A source tells Closer, ‘Holly has told Stephen that he’s not alone and he’s far more Important than a TV show. While she’s desperately worried about him, Holly doesn’t feel ready to go it alone.'

Holly and Stephen, who share a strong friendship, are also collaborating on the newly rebooted game show You Bet! – a venture that marks Holly’s return to screens following a challenging year.

However, her excitement for their projects has been overshadowed by concerns about Stephen’s condition and the prospect of hosting Dancing On Ice without him.

Stephen, 47, has been through a difficult time recently. Adding to his struggles, Stephen faced a personal loss just a week prior when his father, Christopher, passed away.

The tragedy has left the Catchphrase presenter grieving deeply, as he shared a close bond with his dad. As Stephen continues to heal both physically and emotionally, Holly remains a steadfast support, determined to step up if circumstances demand it.

The source continues, ‘She’s desperately worried about Stephen, and despite her nerves about potentially presenting alone, she’s putting that to one side and is firmly focused on Stephen and his health first.’

The former This Morning star is steadfast in her resolve to support Stephen through this challenging time and ensure he is healthy and ready for the show.