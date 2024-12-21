Ralph Macchio, Jackie Chan's Karate Kid: Legends fuel debate

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio set to hit big screen with major project

Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan are set to make a comeback in Karate Kid: Legends but the trailer has stirred up some speculations.

Followers have suggested that Karate Kid: Legends might ignore the events of Cobra Kai, despite Ralph’s return as Daniel LaRusso.

The movie has presented a new lead, Li Fong (Ben Wang), while also featuring both Daniel and Jackie Chan's Mr. Han, mixing the original and 2010 remakes.

Despite fans expecting for a direct continuation from Cobra Kai, the trailer features a prominent difference as the dojo appears to reflect the exterior of Mr. Miyagi’s house from the 1984 movie, rather than the restructured Miyagi-Do dojo seen in Cobra Kai.

However, the details along with the absence of characters from the series, put forward that the film might be taking a different approach, reimagining Daniel's future.

Director Jonathan Entwistle has hinted a deeper links between Mr. Han and Miyagi’s legacy, but his latest remarks indicate that Karate Kid: Legends might form a separate universe from Cobra Kai.

Ralph Macchio himself noted that the events of Cobra Kai will lead to Legends, but described the two projects as “separate ecosystems,” raising questions about their shared continuity.

While ignoring Cobra Kai might alienate some fans, especially given the character development Daniel underwent in the series, Karate Kid: Legends offers an opportunity for a fresh narrative.

The new film shifts focus to Li Fong, a young boy facing bullies, paralleling Daniel's early experiences. However, Cobra Kai fans may feel the film’s decision to bypass Daniel’s evolution in the series could undermine a crucial chapter in his journey.

Entwistle has expressed interest in collaborating with the Cobra Kai's team to ensure the new film feels cohesive within the broader franchise.

Karate Kid: Legends chooses to embrace or diverge from the established Cobra Kai storyline remains to be seen, but the trailer’s visuals suggest a distinct direction for the next chapter of the iconic franchise.