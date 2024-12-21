'Stranger Things' stars Noah Schnapp reflects on growing up in public eye

Noah Schnapp on facing every awkward moment in spotlight: 'Embarassing'

Noah Schnapp reflected on the complexities of navigating life in the spotlight while feeling like an outsider.

After Stranger Things wrapped its production on the final season, the 20-year-old actor took to Instagram to pour his heart out and bid farewell to the hit Netflix series.

He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with a stellar cast, including Millie Bobby Brown, but also opened up about the challenges of growing up under the spotlight.

"Growing up I always felt like an outcast, unsure of where I fit in. Navigating life in the spotlight while carrying this feeling, through every awkward phase and embarrassing moment exposed for the world to see, has definitely been an unusual experience," he shared.

Despite these challenges, the young actor expressed gratitude for the support of his co-stars and the crew.

"Stranger Things was more than a job; it was a lifelong dream. A dream made reality thanks to the Duffers," he continued. "Thank you for taking a chance on me when I was just a 10-year-old kid and entrusting me with something important to you both."

"I couldn’t be more excited for the world to see the final chapter," he added before signing off, "Stranger Things is a never-ending story for me—it's in my heart forever. [red heart emoji]"

Schnapp joined Stranger Things in 2015 as Will Byers, a role that would become a breakout moment for him, especially after the show’s second season in 2016.