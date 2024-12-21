Billie Eilish won't change her 'traditional style' to record music for anyone

'Blue' singer just got nominated for Grammy

Billie Eilish indicated that she won’t changing her working style for any of her collaborators.

The 23-year-old singer has been practicing one method to record her music for a longtime. She is habitual of writing and recording her songs at home or in a studio with brother Finneas.

The Bad Guy vocalist admitted that she did not even change this method when agreeing to collaborate with Charli XCX for song Guess.

Despite working separately, the duo managed to pull off an amazing track that topped the singles chart in the UK and Australia.

While talking to Complex, Billie added: "Finneas and I just sat in the studio and wrote that. It was my dream. My dream collab, aside from whatever Rihanna wants, is not having to have any contact with anybody.

The Lovely singer further explained that she is open to the idea of collaborating with big artists, but there is a certain she likes to work, and that is something she cannot change for anyone.

"Even if it's somebody I'm super close to. Even people that I love deeply as artists, if we wanted to work together, I'd be like, 'Cool, you go home. I'll make something alone. You make something alone. Then we'll send it and then work on it separately”, added Eilish.

On the work front, Billie Eilish has been nominated for a Grammy.