Angelina Jolie expresses desperate 'need to be home' after Brad Pitt split

Angelina Jolie details her 'darkest days' after Brad Pitt split

Angelina Jolie is making a shocking revelation about her high-profile fall-out with Brad Pitt, offering an inside glimpse into one of the deadliest splits in Hollywood.

The 49-year-old actress, who portrayed the groundbreaking role of Maria Callas in the biopic, opened up about the darkest days following her divorce from her husband of two years.

During an exclusive interview with E! News, Jolie lifted the lid on the challenging years she faced after being ‘consumed by hatred.’

She told the outlet at the time, “I went very dark for reasons I’d rather not explain, but I didn’t have a lot of light and life within me. I needed to be home more.”

Despite her tumultuous split from the Fight Club actor, Angelina referred to Maria as “the beginning of starting to come alive again.”

Giving her sense of appreciation for opera, The Tourist star said she ‘nearly passed out’ when she first performed the skill in preparation for the role.

During an exclusive interview with Empire Magazine, Angelina shared her stance on the dramatic presentation of music.

She quipped, "Something really cool about the film is that if you don't know opera, you can go through the entire journey of the film and understand it.”

For the unversed, Jolie and Pitt announced their separation on September 20, 2016, after two years of marriage.