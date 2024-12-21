Prince Harry makes much-awaited announcement after King Charles’ message

Prince Harry had a delightful announcement to make for a special project that takes him back to his royal roots.

The Duke of Sussex, who started the Invictus Games foundation with father King Charles and Prince William by his side in 2014, issued a much-awaited news following a recent setback.

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games finally named the new CEO following the exit of chief executive, Dominic Reid OBE.

Rob Owen OBE will now be talking over the reigns from the Reid in late February 2025.

“The Board of Trustees is thrilled to welcome Rob Owen OBE as our new CEO,” the statement by the foundation read. “Rob’s proven track record in building strong partnerships, fostering inclusive workplace cultures, and driving innovative funding mechanisms makes him the ideal choice to lead the Foundation into its next chapter.”

It continued, “As we look ahead to the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 this February, we are excited for Rob to build on the incredible momentum and global impact that Dominic Reid has established over the past decade.”

The news comes after King Charles made a special gesture to his estranged son, despite their ongoing royal rift.

Charles dedicated a special corner in his beloved Gloucestershire home, Highgrove House, for Harry and Meghan in a rare display.

A visitor spotted in a seating area at the front of Highgrove, a wedding photo of Prince Harry and Meghan was kept alongside a photo of the monarch with his two sons in military uniform. There was also a portrait from Charles and Camilla’s Coronation.

While reports have suggested that the relations between the father and son are beginning to thaw, it remains to be seen if the two will finally manage a second meeting especially when Prince Harry returns to UK next year.