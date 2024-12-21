'Sonic' to have potential movie crossover with 'Super Mario'?

Ben Schwartz addresses the possibility of 'Sonic' and 'Mario' clash

Introduction of ‘Shadow’ in the new Sonic movie, which turned out to be an amazing entry, has raised curiosity whether the blue hedgehog will ever have a crossover outside Sega.

The world seems to have an interest watching the speedster having a face off with the Nintendo’s famous 'Super Mario'.

During the promotional interview of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 with Variety, actor Ben Schwartz was introduced with the question about the probability of Jeff Fowler-led franchise having a crossover with Super Smash Bros movie.

While addressing the subject, Ben, who voiced 'Sonic' in the popular series, praised the Chris Pratt led film and admired the filmmaker’s work.

Meanwhile, the 43-year-old said that being a ‘video game nerd’, he himself would not be against this idea. “I would see if Paramount would let me go play.”

He went on to say: “But I think that right now, it’s Sonic 3 and if we can get to Sonic 4, we have so much stuff we want to explore. We’re getting closer.”

Schwartz expressed: “There’s a Pikachu movie that already exists. So, if you can get all these studios that oftentimes compete with each other to make the same movie and somehow split the profits, that would be wonderful.”

Sonic 3 just released on December 20, teasing a new character entry in the post credits of the film which dropped hints of another sequel.