Dwayne Johnson shares hilarious glimpse of daughters' 'Christmas elves'

Dwayne Johnson has given his fans a rare glimpse into her younger daughter's holiday preparations.

On December 19, the Red One star posted a humourous video on his Instagram handle, featuring his adorable family's Christmas decorations.

The viral clip began with Dwayne's hilarious reaction as he woke up with painted toes, while his daughters Jasmine and Tiana were seen giggling upon their father's exclaims.

In the video, the father-of-three was heard saying, "This is crazy. I wake up in the morning and my toes are painted."

After the Jumanji actor’s funny reaction, his youngest girl grabbed him to show him multiple Christmas elves on the shelf, saying, "Oh dad, there's a lot more than just that!"

For the unversed, in English-speaking cultures, Christmas elves are the ones who live with Santa Claus at the North Pole.

The wrestler-turned-actor captioned his post, "These Christmas Elves are really getting under my skin!! And now on my toes while I was asleep, forcing me to wake up to this VERY unfunny surprise."

He concluded his post, by writing, "Or maybe I’m just an a------ for even picking up the Elf to begin with, putting its magic in jeopardy And I love you @kevinhart4real."

The Baywatch actor’s post came after he returned to the big screens with his famous character as Uncle Maui in the sequel of an animated movie Moana.

In this family-adventure film, Dwayne’s daughters whom he shares with his wife Lauren Hashian, also lent their voices alongside their father.

He also co-parents his eldest daughter Simone Johnson with his ex-wife Dany Gracia.