Sean Diddy Combs' situation takes 'shocking' turn for the worse

Sean Diddy Combs’ situation worsens as other victims come forward with their claims following his arrest in September 2024.

The rap mogul, who has been placed behind bars on charges of sex-trafficking and racketeering, was recently slapped with another bombshell lawsuit over a 2006 party incident on Friday, December 20.

According to Us Weekly, LaTroya Grayson sued the notorious rapper for allegedly drugging and raping her at a party.

The lawsuit claimed that Grayson sourced the tickets through her sibling who bagged round-trip airfares for a winner and guest, including a hotel room in New York City and two tickets to Diddy’s White Party.

Grayson mentioned in the legal document that she was allowed inside the party while her sibling was asked to wait outside. In a surprising turn of events, the victim found herself at Saint Vincent’s Medical Center in New York with a ripped shirt and no underwear the next day.

She further reported in court documents that she received an anonymous call, provoking her not to take action against Combs because he was a celebrity.

This allegation follows Diddy being granted laptop access in jail, after which he withdrew his bail request ahead of his May 2025 trial.