'Superman' already setting new records prior to release

'Superman' trailer releases on December 19

The all-new Superman film, which is slated to release next year, is already creating history.

The first official look of the popular superhero film dropped on December 19 and within no time, it became the 'most-watched' trailer in the history of DC and Warner Bros.

CEO DC James Gunn shared the exciting and over whelming news himself through his social media handle, where he expressed his feelings and also thanked everyone for showing immense support.

Gunn wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Krypto really did take us home: With over 250 million views and a million social posts, Superman is officially the most viewed and the most talked about trailer in the history of both DC and Warner Bros.”

“This is because of all of you: thank you! We’re incredibly grateful and, most of all, excited to share this movie with you in July. Happy Holidays”, he added.

Superman will be coming out in cinemas on July 11, 2025, with David Corenswet playing the titular role. Meanwhile, the star cast also includes Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan, and Maria Gabriela de Faria.