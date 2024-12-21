'Sonic 3' creator Jeff Fowler clearly knows where to take series next

'Sonic 3' earns $6.5 million first day of its release

Soon after the release of Sonic 3 in cinemas, director Jeff Fowler has teased another installment of the franchise.

Jeff explained the post credits scenes while hinting that he has a clear idea where the series would go next.

However, the creator admitted that it is a tough choice as everyone’s has got their favourite characters, but they will never introduce a character at the end of these films without having a clear picture in mind of where the story could go.

In conversation to Screen Rant, “Everyone's got their favorites, on our side, everyone's got their favorites.”

“We would never introduce characters at the end of one of these films that we weren't already excited about where they could take the story”, stated the 46-year-old animator.

The post credits in the third Sonic sequel revealed new Sega character 'Amy Rose'.

Jeff, 46, also compared the debuts of 'Shadow' and 'Amy' in Sonic 2 and 3 respectively.

According to him, the selection of character really determines the fate of any film.

“So, when those characters, like Shadow being introduced at the end of Sonic 2, we knew that he was going to be such an exciting character and was really going to shake things up in the movies. The choice was clear.”

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 released in theatres on December 20 along with Mufasa: The Lion King. Seemingly, the blue Sega character has beaten the Disney Lions at the box office earning $6.5 million on its first day.