Prince William, Kate Middleton break silence after King Charles health update

Prince William, Kate Middleton make major announcement amid Christmas break

Prince William and Princess Kate join forces with a local mental health charity to raise awareness about the growing problem.

According to Hello!, the Prince and Princess of Wales, who have been vocal about mental health issues, are partnering with the Norfolk and Waveney Mind to "launch a new pilot scheme to support rural and farming communities in the region."

The royal couple's initiative will also help the people living and working on the Sandringham Estate.

William and Catherine's project will target "parent and toddler groups, menopause and men's groups." The charity will provide "face-to-face counselling and drop-in sessions."

The interim CEO of Norfolk and Waveney Mind, Sonja Chilvers, said, "We are all too aware of the specific mental health challenges faced by people in rural settings, particularly those in the farming community."

She expressed gratitude "to be working with The Prince and Princess of Wales, who know our Northwest Norfolk communities well, and we are keen to see the difference that this pilot will make to local people's mental health."

It is important to note that William and Kate's meaningful announcement came after the Palace insider issued a major update on King Charles' cancer.

Sky News reported that the insider claimed that the monarch's treatment is going in a "positive" direction, however, his treatment will continue in 2025.