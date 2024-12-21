Jennifer Lopez makes emotional confession about motherhood: 'we struggle'

Jennifer Lopez, who plays a struggling mother in the new movie Unstoppable, recently made rare comments about motherhood after parting ways with her estranged husband Ben Affleck.

As reported by British Vogue, the Marry Me star spoke candidly with Judy Rubles, whom she plays in the sports-drama film.

During the interview, Jennifer opened up about what she and Judy have learned from motherhood. They have been deeply mesmerised by the film’s powerful story.

The globally known actress also shared her thoughts on being a mother and being present for her kids while going through her own challenging times.

The mother-of-two added, "Okay, there’s so much going on here. And I understood it. I mean, as a mom, you always want to put your best foot forward for your kids."

"You want to lift them. That doesn’t stop you from being a human being who struggles," she stated.

The 55-year-old actress shares her twins Max and Emme, 16, with former partner Marc Anthony.

She spoke wholeheartedly about guardianship, meanwhile promoting her newly released film Unstoppable.

In the movie, the Atlas actress portrays the character of a struggling mother Judy Robles, alongside popular actor Jharrel Jerome who plays the role of an American wrestler, Anthony Robles.

Unstoppable was initially released across theatres on December 6, 2024.