Sean Gunn on James Gunn’s approach to DC Creature Commandos’ Weasel’s backstory

Sean Gunn on James Gunn's Weasel

Sean Gunn thinks his brother, the Creature Commandos creator James Gunn “has a darkness” inside himself, which reflects in the “incredibly sad” storyline he penned for his brother’s character, the Weasel in the DC series.

The actor opened up about his brother’s dark and emotionally charged storytelling, particularly in crafting the heartbreaking arc for Weasel in the animated series.

“It is incredibly sad,” Sean said of Weasel’s storyline.

The actor, who portrayed the character via performance capture in The Suicide Squad and voices him in Creature Commandos, acknowledged the depth of emotion infused into the role.

“James himself has a darkness, and there’s a darkness to a lot of his work.”

While Sean was familiar with his brother’s creative tendencies, he admitted that the tragic details of Weasel’s backstory still surprised him.

James’s approach to the character was rooted in relatability.

“Weasel doesn’t think in dialogue,” Sean explained. “But for any of us who have and love dogs, you know that your dog has a pretty complex emotional life. So you put this character through the ringer, and it becomes very relatable — but also new. It’s tragic and sad, and also, I’ve never really seen anything like that on television.”

Sean revealed the effort that went into perfecting Weasel’s gut-wrenching final moments. The intense sequence required multiple recording sessions, especially for the climactic scream as Weasel is dragged away by police.

“I was a little sick when we did it the first time, and the scream wasn’t even like 1/5 of what it needed to be,” Sean admitted. “When we went back, we knew we really needed to get the scream.”